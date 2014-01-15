Man robbed of iPhones during Craigslist meeting

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police are on the lookout for a crook after a Craigslist robbery in Serra Mesa.

A man selling two iPhones met up with a buyer at an apartment complex on Tuesday night. The victim tells CBS News 8 the man said he often bought items off Craigslist, and mentioned he was armed for protection.

"And he was all 'I keep this stuff on me whenever I go to make a business deal and he showed me a taser and he was all 'This is my main thing, I have it in my pocket and if its ever really necessary I have concealed weapons permit as well,'" victim Raymond Manya said.

The victim says the man offered to buy the phones for $840, but when he handed them off he got an envelope he assumed was filled with cash. It only had $17.

The suspect is described as Hispanic in his early 30s driving a black Lexus.