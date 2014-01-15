Hit-and-run driver smashes into two cars in Poway

POWAY (CBS 8) - Police are closing in on a hit-and-run driver.

He smashed at least two cars Wednesday in Poway, but a quick-thinking victim made the investigation a lot easier.

The man first rear-ended a car at a light on Poway Road near Sabre Springs, then drove off. The woman in that car followed, him gathering information and a description.

But he wasn't finished yet. He slammed into yet another car, spun it into a tree and drove off again.

"I had time to look at him and think about it since he had hit me. So I was actually following him, trying to get information," witness Kristin Denim said.

Police have a plate number and they expect to make an arrest quickly.

No one was seriously hurt.