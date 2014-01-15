The goal: Picking the best Super Bowl ads of all - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The goal: Picking the best Super Bowl ads of all

Posted: Updated:

(CBS 8) - Even those who don't necessarily get excited over football have been known to watch the Super Bowl, waiting to see those multi-million dollar commercials.

So which of those spots will go down in history as the best of the Super Bowl ads?

In this CBS News 8 video story, Steve Price tells us how you can help choose the Super Bowl's greatest commercials.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.