Sublime in the pines

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - File this story under the headline "Why would you want to live anywhere else?"

"We love it here. We're here all the time, four or five times a week," a visitor said.

Torrey Pines State Park Reserve is the tree-topped centerpiece of our chisled coastline.

"You can see everything on a day like today," a visitor said.

It's a walk in the park and a day at the beach combined in one dynamic natural setting.

"My mom is here from Colorado Springs, so we brought her up here for a hike," a visitor said.

You can come to gaze or to gloat.

"My son's in Indiana right now and it's snowing so I'm going to send him a picture," one visitor said.

Flat rock offers non-stop photo ops, and along the well traveled trails you never know what you are going to see. No pets allowed, but it's kid-friendly if you don't mind carrying your own. Folks come from everywhere to enjoy the natural beauty of Torrey Pines.

"We came over here because I wanted to see the view, because it's beautiful," a visitor said.

No matter what your destination, getting there is more than half the fun.

"It's great, it's a quick hike. Not something too stressful, like going into the mountains, but it's beautiful scenery and you get to enjoy it along the way," a visitor said.

And eight trails offer a variety of choices.

"If you get to the end and you don't want to come back up to the top, you can always hike back on the beach," one visitor said.

It's time to renew our San Diego legacy, to once again explore what makes us special and to celebrate our uniqueness. Spend some time in the splendor of Torrey Pines State Park Reserve and you'll understand why we wouldn't want to live anywhere else.