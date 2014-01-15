Rollover crash in Morena area - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rollover crash in Morena area

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A rollover crash in the Morena tied up traffic during the evening commute Wednesday.

It happened on Morena Boulevard just north of Interstate 8 and appeared to involve two vehicles. One of the vehicles, a small box truck, rolled over and was seen on its side.

The crash caused detours along alternate streets while police conducted an investigation.

There were no serious injuries reported.

