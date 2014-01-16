Gloria gives ambitious State of the City speech

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Interim San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria gave his first and last State of the City speech Wednesday night at Balboa Theater in Horton Plaza.

Gloria took over the temporary role in August when former Mayor Bob Filner resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Gloria addressed his efforts to rebuild trust within the city and also confidence.

In his 45 minute speech he noted ambitious goals of providing homelessness services, increasing minimum wage and the Climate Action Plan.

In this video report, CBS 8's Abbie Alford spoke to mayoral candidates and council members David Alvarez and Kevin Faulconer about Gloria's goals.