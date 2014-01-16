SDPD "Tweet-along" Thursday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Members of the public interested in getting a closer look at the operations of the San Diego Police Department will have a chance Thursday during a special online outreach event.

Starting at 2 p.m., the agency will offer an eight-hour "tweet-along" to provide the community an overview of law enforcement-related calls for service and response in the city.

The messages will highlight total calls, individual incidents and "interesting facts" via the SDPD's Twitter feed, twitter.com/SanDiegoPD.

Among those participating in the event will be Assistant Chief Shelley Zimmerman, communications personnel and sworn officers, public-affairs Lt. Kevin Mayer said.