Motorcyclist in fatal crash identified as Navy sailor

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities released the name Thursday of a 21-year-old Navy man killed this week in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 805 in North Park.
Seaman Jaron Tinsley of Hawkinsville, Ga., was riding to the south when he encountered stationary traffic near Landis Street and lost control of his 2000 Yamaha R6 shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to military officials and the California Highway Patrol.
He fell onto the roadway, where an oncoming tow truck struck him. He died at the scene of the accident, the county Medical Examiner's Office reported.
Tinsley was a logistics specialist assigned to the San Diego-based guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain, Navy spokesman Rick Chernitzer said.
