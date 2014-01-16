Passengers escape fire on Qualcomm shuttle bus

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Several passengers on board a shuttle bus escaped injury Thursday after a shuttle bus they were on went up in flames.

It happened at Wateridge Circle and Lusk Boulevard Thursday morning. According to firefighters, the fire started in the engine and spread into the passenger compartment.

The driver told firefighters that he noticed the check engine light was on and was attempting to pull over when smoke started coming from the dash. At that point he decided to just stop and get everyone out of the shuttle.

Once everyone got out, the fire grew. A tow truck driver passing by attempted to help by pulling out his fire extinguisher, but the fire was too large. The fire department eventually took over and quickly put out the fire.

It's unclear what caused the fire, but firefighters say it's a newer gas vehicle that had recently been serviced, adding that vehicles similar to this bus tend to be diesel-operated and are safer since diesel isn't as flammable.