Fur coats help injured wildlife

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A popular resale fashion retailer wants you to donate your fur coat for a good cause.

The donated furs will aid in the recovery of injured and orphaned animals.

Operated by resale fashion retailer Buffalo Exchange, the annual Coats for Cubs fur drive encourages the donation of fur items to aid in the rehabilitation of injured and orphaned animals across the United States.

Donated furs are collected and shipped to animal rehabilitation centers where they are disassembled and used as bedding to provide a more natural and nurturing environment. Since the furs are disassembled, the condition of the fur contribution is unimportant. Only real furs can be accepted.

With the help of their customers, Buffalo Exchange collected 952 used furs in last year's drive. Since 2006, Buffalo Exchange has collected a total of 8,524 used furs on behalf of wildlife rehabilitation organizations nationwide.

The public is invited to donate at any Buffalo Exchange store location during normal business hours between January 13 and Earth Day, April 22.