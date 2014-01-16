Suspect arrested after wild police chase

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man who led police on a 100-mile long pursuit is in police custody.

The pursuit started in Riverside County Wednesday night and came to an end at a gas station in Murphy Canyon just before midnight.

At one point police opened fire on the vehicle and hit the driver, but he failed to stop.

When he finally pulled off, he was taken into custody and treated for a gunshot wound.

His condition was not known.