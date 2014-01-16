Man accused in iPod thefts pleads not guilty - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man accused in iPod thefts pleads not guilty

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - A man who's suspected of stealing iPods from Target stores around the county pleaded not guilty to two charges of commercial burglary Thursday.

Gian Ericson De Los Reyes, 26, is accused of taking iPods out of their boxes and replacing them with erasers. He was arrested last Tuesday crossing the border into the U.S.

In order to remain free until his next court date in March, he agreed Thursday to allow sheriff's deputies to enter his home at any time without a warrant.

According to the sheriff's department, iPods were swapped at Target stores in Santee, Poway, Lemon Grove, Chula Vista, Escondido and San Diego.

Investigators haven't yet said exactly how De Los Reyes could have pulled the scam off, and he refused to talk to CBS News 8 outside the courthouse Thursday.

