Man accused in iPod thefts pleads not guilty

It was an unpleasant Christmas surprise for a local couple. Instead of getting the iPod she asked for, a Mission Beach woman ended up with school supplies stuffed into an Apple box.

A man has been arrested in connection with a scam that involved swapping out real iPods for fake ones.

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - A man who's suspected of stealing iPods from Target stores around the county pleaded not guilty to two charges of commercial burglary Thursday.



Gian Ericson De Los Reyes, 26, is accused of taking iPods out of their boxes and replacing them with erasers. He was arrested last Tuesday crossing the border into the U.S.

In order to remain free until his next court date in March, he agreed Thursday to allow sheriff's deputies to enter his home at any time without a warrant.

According to the sheriff's department, iPods were swapped at Target stores in Santee, Poway, Lemon Grove, Chula Vista, Escondido and San Diego.

Investigators haven't yet said exactly how De Los Reyes could have pulled the scam off, and he refused to talk to CBS News 8 outside the courthouse Thursday.

