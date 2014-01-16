CrimeFighters Manhunt: Raymond Daniel Allison

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a manhunt for a man wanted for attempted murder in North County.

Raymond Daniel Allison, 19, is wanted for a stabbing in Valley Center on October 26 of last year. He faces attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

He's 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and a known gang member with the street name Raskal. He's known to frequent the Washington Street area of Escondido. Raymond Allison should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, please call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.