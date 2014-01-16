Garage destroyed in Valley Center fire

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - A late-morning fire gutted a detached garage Thursday in a rural neighborhood several miles northeast of Lake Wohlford.

The non-injury blaze in the 19300 block of Los Hermanos Ranch Road in Valley Center erupted for unknown reasons about 10 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

Arriving crews found the structure fully engulfed in flames, said Kendal Bortisser, a fire captain with the state agency.

The personnel were able to keep the blaze from spreading into surrounding vegetation or threatening homes, Bortisser said.

The cause was under investigation.