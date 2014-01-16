SDPD releases sketch of man in Balboa Park assault - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDPD releases sketch of man in Balboa Park assault

Sketch provided by the San Diego Police Department.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police have released a composite sketch of a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Balboa Park.

Police say the victim was walking along the bridal trail south of the Cabrillo Bridge around 1:15 Tuesday afternoon when the man grabbed her from behind and forced her to the ground.

She was fighting him off when a couple came by and scared him away.

He is described as African American, between 25 and 30 years old with short dark hair that is slightly thinning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

 

