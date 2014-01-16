Border Patrol agent injured in rock attack in Tecate

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A U.S. Border Patrol agent was recovering Thursday from injuries he suffered when someone hurled a rock at him over the international border fence in the Tecate area, authorities reported.

The federal officer and fellow agents were patrolling on all-terrain vehicles when the roughly six-inch-diameter stone sailed out of Mexican territory and hit him in the head about 8 p.m. Wednesday, damaging his helmet and knocking him off the ATV, according to USBP public affairs.

The agent was taken to a hospital for treatment of head and arm trauma. The extent of the injuries and the victim's name were not released.

Border Patrol personnel searched the area where the assault occurred but did not find the person responsible.