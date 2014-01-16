MLK breakfast held at Town & Country

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The 29th annual YMCA of San Diego County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Human Dignity Award Breakfast is scheduled for this morning, kicking off a weekend of events to celebrate the slain civil rights leader.

Cindy Marten, superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District, will be the keynote speaker at the breakfast, which begins at 7 a.m. at the Town & Country Resort on Hotel Circle North.

Before becoming superintendent, Marten was the principal of Central Elementary School, which serves a diverse, low-income Mid-City neighborhood.

The Human Dignity Award will be presented to Jewell Hooper, 94, a San Diego resident for more than 50 years and a longtime activist in Southeast San Diego.

Past winners include Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, ex-Padres star Tony Gwynn and his wife, Alicia, and former Padres owner John Moores.

Other events this weekend will include:

-- Saturday at 11 a.m., the Sheila Harden San Diego Multi-Cultural Festival, featuring music, dance performances, storytelling, a wide range of ethnic foods and merchandise, and educational programs at the Martin Luther King Jr. Promenade, along Harbor Drive between First and Fifth avenues;

-- Sunday at 2 p.m., the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, beginning at the County Administration Building and running along N. Harbor Drive to G Street;

-- Monday 9 a.m., an interfaith service in Balboa Park at the corner of Texas and Upas streets;

-- Monday at 10 a.m., the 26th annual All Peoples Celebration, with journalist and author Alison Stewart as the keynote speaker at the San Diego Public Market, 1735 National Ave.; and

-- Monday at noon, the 25th annual Martin Luther King Day celebration at the World Beat Cultural Center, 2100 Park Blvd.

Also on Monday, which is Martin Luther King Day, more than 70 Kaiser Permanente employees are expected to take part in the firm's ninth annual day of community service by preparing items for distribution at the San Diego Food Bank.