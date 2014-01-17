Armed suspect hits multiple locations

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are looking for a gunman they believe held up two convenience stores Friday morning with a rifle.

The suspect got away with cash from an am/pm in Carlsbad and a 7-Eleven in Del Mar.

According to a cashier, a man wearing a black hoodie and baggy pants, carrying a rifle was talking with someone on an earpiece when he walked in to rob the store at Del Mar Heights Road and Mango.

He said he had military experience and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Meantime, police responding to the 7-Eleven burglary, say they had just come from a similar robbery at an am/pm on Palomar Airport Road at about 2:30 a.m.

Based on the suspect's description, investigators believe they're likely dealing with the same suspect.

No injuries were reported.