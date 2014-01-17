Woman rescued from car wreck in Fairmount Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was injured Thursday when the car she was in crashed about 150 feet down an embankment in the Fairmount Park area of San Diego, trapping her in the vehicle, a fire department dispatcher said.
The crash in the 1900 block of Springer Road was reported just before 4 p.m., said the dispatcher with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
The woman was taken to a hospital, but her condition was not available, the dispatcher said.
Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening because she was not brought to a trauma center, the dispatcher said.
