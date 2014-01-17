Tweeting along with SDPD

Members of the public interested in getting a closer look at the operations of the San Diego Police Department will have a chance Thursday during a special online outreach event.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Police Department allowed the public an inside look at the agency's daily operations.

They did it via social media during what they called a "tweet-along", showcasing the 1.3 million calls they get a day.

Eight hours in the life of the SDPD as it fields hundreds of calls through its communications center -- continuously conveyed to the public via Twitter Thursday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

From a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in Skyline, a burglary in progress in San Ysidro and a stolen vehicle on Highland Avenue.

To a robbery in Rolando -- in which a man reportedly threatened and battered a victim, a house fire in University City, to reports of a phone scam in Loma Portal.

"We're very sensitive about the information we do put out," SDPD Asst. Chief Shelly Zimmerman said.

At any given moment, dispatchers are fielding more than a hundred calls. The tweets coming minute by minute in real time provide a peek into the day-to-day activities of the SDPD.

"With the rise of social media, this is just another way for us to reach out to the public and work with the police department," Zimmerman said.

They're using this high-tech outreach to also empower San Diegans with local resources -- from the best way to report an emergency, to how to volunteer with the police department.

Not only tweeting about car break-ins, but also providing web links to tips on securing your own vehicle.

Also sharing interesting facts, for instance, the number of mental illness calls in to police have jumped 50 percent in the last three years, following it up with resources for families to get help.

The department says the "tweet-along" was so successful they plan to do it again in the future.