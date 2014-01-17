Happy birthday for Michelle Obama, who turns 50 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Happy birthday for Michelle Obama, who turns 50

Posted: Updated:
First lady Michelle Obama speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2014. First lady Michelle Obama speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2014.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama is celebrating her 50th birthday Friday.

The first lady is spending the day out of sight, with no public appearances after back-to-back White House events this week.

But she tweeted a picture of herself holding up her AARP card. She tweeted, quote, "Excited to join Barack" in the 50-plus club today . "check out my @AARP card!"

President Barack Obama turned 50 in 2011.

A birthday bash is on tap for Saturday night at the White House. The president has been involved in the planning.

Officials are keeping a lid on party details, but guests have been told to come prepared to dance.

Mrs. Obama said last month she wasn't certain how she would spend her birthday but that whatever she did might involve some dancing.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.