Drifter sentenced to life term for killing transient

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A drifter convicted of killing a fellow transient in a harbor waterfront area near Liberty Station two years ago was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in state prison.

Shane Grattan, 57, was convicted in November of first-degree murder for the January 2012 bludgeoning death of 45-year-old Darrin Joseph.

"You brutally beat our son to death over 30 pieces of silver," the victim's mother, Betty Joseph, told the defendant today in court. "I hope you rot in hell."

Belle Joseph said her nephew was a "super guy" who had been at a sober living home just before he was killed.

"You ruined our family," she told the defendant. "You probably will never suffer the way my nephew did."

The victim's battered body was found by a pedestrian on Jan. 19, 2012, in a patch of shrubbery next to a San Diego Port District parking lot off North Harbor Drive in the Driscoll Wharf area of Point Loma.

The victim was beaten inside a camper belonging to Grattan and his body dragged into the bushes. Authorities said Grattan attempted to clean up his camper, but some of the victim's blood remained and was found by forensic experts.

The defendant was arrested in Pacific Beach three weeks after the slaying.

In sentencing Grattan, Judge Amalia Meza said he had not taken responsibility for the "brutal and senseless" murder and showed a callous disregard for human life.