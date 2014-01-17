Crews quickly douse Mountain View brush fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews quickly douse Mountain View brush fire

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS 8) - Fire crews were quick on the scene to put out a brush fire in Mountain View.

It broke out Thursday night behind a Home Depot near San Pasqual Street. Firefighters were able to put the flames out in about 10 minutes.

An eighth of an acre burned. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

