Sonic: Snuggly, sweet-faced boy

Breed: Papillon mix

Age: 4 years, 2 months

Sex: Male

Colors: White, black and brown

Adoption Fee: $95

Animal ID: 133744

Why I'd make a great companion: Whether we snuggle on the couch or enjoy a day at the park, I'm at home as long as I'm with you. I'm an adorable lap-dog who loves to always be with my people friends. With bright eyes and a precious face, I have a beautiful personality to match and I am known to make a lasting impression on everyone I meet. What thrills me most in life is sharing my love with those around me and I can't wait to find a special family to cherish!

Type of home I'm looking for: I would do best in a home with respectful children.

Other things you should know about me: My adoption fee includes my spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, a gift from Hill's Science Diet, a license if residing in Oceanside or Vista, and limited veterinary medical coverage from VCA Hospitals up to $250!!

I am currently available for adoption at:

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.