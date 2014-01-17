The Salt Room La Jolla: Time in the salt mines

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Any time you head down Draper Avenue just south of Pearl, you pass the salt.

"We'll have 3,000 lbs of salt between our two salt rooms. Our salt comes from the Dead Sea," Amy Cameron said.

The Salt Room La Jolla uses sea salt in therapy.

"Salt is anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory," Amy said.

Clients are encouraged to lie back in a room totally encased in salt from floor to ceiling. Amy Cameron claims the benefits of 45 minutes in the Salt Room are many.

"You breathe normally and salt just helps reduce inflammation. Some people experience a little sinus drainage and it just detoxes," Amy said. "This treatment really works for everybody, but really works for the common cold, for the flu."

To feel the difference, Amy recommends a series of saltings.

"The common cold, we recommend three to five visits. By the third visit you will notice that you are getting a little bit of sinus drainage and definitely feeling better," she said. "Your skin is going to feel amazing. So it's great for people with psoriasis or eczema."

And this isn't just for old salts.

"Kids love it in here. Kids have no idea that they are getting a treatment. We have sand toys, hey play with buckets and shovels and they dig right in and they never want to leave," Amy said.

The Salt Room is also a full-service day spa.

"We offer massage, reflexology, acupuncture, reiki," Amy said.



Another tough assignment, but I take it all with a grain of salt.

The Salt Room La Jolla

7509 Draper Avenue, Suite A

La Jolla, CA 92037

(858) 456-3900

Some of the footage used in this video report was shot using a GoPro camera.

