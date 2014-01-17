Woman who pushed man to his death pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman who pushed a man she'd been dating over a fence to the concrete below, resulting in his death, pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter.

Georgette Cervantes, 58, also known as Georgette Cervantes Cramer, will be sentenced Feb. 19 to four years in prison. Under a new state law, Cervantes will serve one year in local custody and spend three years under supervision, according to Deputy District Attorney Karl Husoe.

Under the plea agreement, a charge of assault with a deadly weapon was dismissed.

Around 9:20 p.m. last Oct. 2, paramedics were called to treat a severely injured man found lying on the sidewalk outside a home in the 3700 block of Franklin Avenue. The 50-year-old man -- identified as John Osmer -- later died of his injuries.

When officers went to question Cervantes. who lives in the home, she refused to cooperate and holed up in the residence.

Earlier that day, the defendant's brother heard his sister arguing in the back of the residence and saw her wielding a pipe, Husoe said. The defendant -- who was standing near the victim at the time -- threw the pipe at her brother, then went back inside the home, the prosecutor said.

Later that day, Osmer was leaving the residence by climbing over a 5- to 6-foot fence -- as was his custom -- when the defendant approached from behind and pushed him over to the other side, breaking his neck, Husoe said.

Shortly after 4 a.m. the following day, SWAT officers entered the home and took Cervantes into custody, Police also escorted the suspect's mother out of the home, though she was not arrested.

The motive for the killing was not disclosed.