Marine dies during screening at Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Marine Corps is investigating the death of an 18-year-old Marine who died while treading water in a swimming pool during a screening test at Camp Pendleton.
Col. Sean D. Gibson told The Associated Press on Friday that Pfc. Joshua Islam died Monday afternoon while undergoing an initial screening test for an infantry school that involves treading water for 30 minutes in a swimming pool. The test is a precursor to the Marines' physically demanding reconnaissance training.
Officials declined to release details while the investigation to determine the cause of death is ongoing at the base north of San Diego.
Islam was a rifleman from Union County, N.C. He graduated from boot camp at Parris Island three months ago.
Brig. Gen. John Simmons offered his condolences to Islam's family.
Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Congress gave President Donald Trump the $1.6 billion he wanted this year for his proposed "big, beautiful" border wall with Mexico but the headline number masks what he didn't get on one of his signature campaign promises.
Thousands of people marched through downtown San Diego and other locations in the region as part of the nationwide "March for Our Lives."
All lanes reopened Sunday on eastbound Interstate 8 after a three-vehicle crash caused several lanes of the interstate to shut down, according to California Highway Patrol.
After two mistrials, a judge Friday dismissed felony DUI and hit-and-run charges against an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of causing a crash in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy returning home after a day at Disneyland with his family.
Students and community members in San Diego County plan to march for gun control this weekend as part of a nationwide "March for Our Lives."
A stabbing outside a Costco store in Carlsbad Friday left one person seriously injured and an acquaintance of the victim's in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.
Annual data from San Diego county medical services show an alarming number of local underage drinking deaths.