Winfrey, Thompson are philosophical on Oscar snubs

Julia Roberts, left, and Oprah Winfrey arrive at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at the Barker Hangar on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2014, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oprah Winfrey says she's "already won." And Emma Thompson says she's at least relieved not to have to put on "another frock and heels."

Both actresses, snubbed by Oscar this year, are waxing philosophical about the situation, and looking at the bright side.

"Don't be annoyed," Winfrey, overlooked in the supporting actress category for "Lee Daniels' The Butler," said of her reaction.

"... I really look at that category and look who is nominated in that category: my friend Julia (Roberts) and June (Squibb), whom I don't know, but Sally Hawkins and Jennifer (Lawrence) and Lupita (Nyong'o.) I think that's fantastic. And so I haven't picked up the acting chops in 15 years. So to be able to be a part of a film that could get that kind of attention, that could earn the kind of audience respect that it has, I've been saying all along, 'I've already won. I already won.'"

As for Thompson, passed over for best actress in "Saving Mr. Banks," she noted: "You just go 'Oh!'— and then you (say) 'Ooh, that means I can work in March instead of getting into another frock and heels.'"

Both actresses spoke at the Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday in Santa Monica.

