Search operation for missing Santee woman

SANTEE (CBS 8) - A large search operation is underway for a Santee woman missing since November.

Ann Marie Ackerman, 37, was last seen in her Santee apartment in November. Her family reported her missing in late December.

Sheriff's search and rescue was joined by detectives from the homicide department as they combed the area of the San Diego River in Santee.

"It's our standard protocol that after a person is missing for 10 days that the case gets transferred to homicide. That doesn't mean we're expecting that she's not alive. It's just the protocol that the homicide detail takes over missing person investigations," Lt. Glenn Giannantonio said.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call sheriff's homicide detectives.