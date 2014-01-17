Establish: Aisles of style

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - From the unique to the tres chic, from the resurfaced to the repurposed, from the unexpected to eclectic, Establish has refined home decor.

"Our philosophy is pretty basic. We believe that if you establish your home, you establish your life," Burnz Fernandez said.

It starts just inside the door with the mood bed.

"It's called a mood bed because it rocks," Burnz said.

Establish is an animal lovers haven.

"I just love animal prints, because it gives it a little quirk and a little bit of whimsical element in any space," Burnz said.

Much of the merchandise there, like these floor mats, is sustainable.

"These are recycled and repurposed fire hoses. A portion of the proceeds from this, from the sales of these goes to childburn.org," Burnz said.

The children's section contains up purposed toys as well.

There are backpacks and bags retooled from bike and truck inner tubes.

"I just love all those vintage and retro pieces," Burnz said.

Pop a color here and toss a pillow there, you can reinvent a room with a splash of imagination and regardless of your political affiliation, you've got to have one of these.

From birth to rebirth, from old school to renewal, Establish is a rare find for one-of-a-kinds.

Some of the footage used in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.



Establish

1029 University Avenue

San Diego, CA 92103

(619) 542-1481

