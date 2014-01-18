Family escapes burning home in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A family successfully evacuated their burning home unharmed, but two dogs were lost, in an early-morning fire Saturday.

A structure fire, at 4499 Pebble Beach Drive and south of the Oceanside Municipal Golf Course, was called in at 5:38 a.m., Oceanside battalion chief Joe Ward said.

"Large amounts of fire and smoke were coming from the rear of the residence when fire units first arrived," Ward said. "An aggressive attack was made on the fire and several firefighters were able to extinguish it after about 30 minutes before it extended into the garage."

Ward said the fire extended into the attic, which made it difficult to find and prevent it from spreading.

"The residence suffered heavy damage throughout the structure with minor damage to the garage and its contents," Ward said. "All contents in the residence were heavily damaged and destroyed."

Oceanside Battalion Chief Felipe Rodriguez said preliminary damage estimates were $150,000 to the residence and its contents.

The family got out of the home and were in good condition when firefighters arrived, but not all of their pets made it out in time.

"Crews were able to rescue five of seven dogs and reunite them with the family," Ward said. "Two dogs were not able to be found in time and died in the fire."

A total of five engines, two trucks, one medic unit, one fire investigator and three battalion chiefs responded to the fire, about 30 personnel in all, Ward said.

No firefighters were injured during the fire, and its cause was being investigated.