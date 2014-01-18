Midway District motel robbed at gunpoint - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Midway District motel robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspect who robbed a motel in the Midway District at gunpoint was being sought by police Saturday.

The incident occurred about 9:08 p.m. Friday at Old Town Inn, 4444 Pacific Highway, just west of Old Town, San Diego Police officer David Stafford said.

"A man entered the Old Town Inn with a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk," Stafford said. "He fled on foot with cash."

The suspected was identified by Stafford as a black man in his 30s, six feet three inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing black clothing and a black beenie.

There were no injuries, Stafford said. The Robbery Unit was investigating.

