Suspect sought in Grant Hill stabbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One man was recuperating in a hospital, and another was sought by police Saturday, following a stabbing outside a party in the Grant Hill neighborhood, east of downtown.

The incident occurred about 10:16 p.m. Friday at 220 Hensley St., San Diego Police officer David Stafford said.

"While attending a party, two men got into an argument and went outside to the street where they got into a physical confrontation," Stafford said. "During the fight one of the men stabbed the other in the back."

Stafford said the victim, 19, was transported to a local trauma center for treatment of a non-life threatening wound.

The suspect fled the scene in a four-door sedan, Stafford said. He was described as tall, Hispanic and in his 20s.

Central Division was investigating the incident.