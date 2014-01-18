Padres avoid arbitration with Headley, 4 others

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Padres have agreed to one-year deals with third baseman Chase Headley and infielder-outfielder Kyle Blanks to avoid arbitration.

Headley, whose performance dropped after a career-year in 2012, agreed to a deal worth $10,525,000. He made $8,575,000 last season.

Headley won his first Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards in 2012 before struggling most of last year. He is eligible for free agency after this season. The Padres attempted to negotiate a long-term deal early last season but Headley said he didn't want to talk during the season.

Blanks' contract is for $987,500, a raise of $382,500.

The club agreed Thursday night with right-handers Ian Kennedy and Tyson Ross, and shortstop Everth Cabrera.

Kennedy will make $6.1 million, Ross $1.98 million and Cabrera $2.45 million. Cabrera was suspended the final 50 games of 2013 for his relationship to Biogenesis of America, a closed anti-aging clinic in Florida accused of distributing banned performing-enhancing drugs.

Right-hander Andrew Cashner is San Diego's only player left in arbitration. He asked for $125,000 more than the team's offer of $2,275,000.

