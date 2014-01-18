Suit accuses hospital chain of overbilling

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former executive at a San Diego hospital has filed a $50 million whistleblower lawsuit against Prime Healthcare, accusing it of defrauding Medicare.

Prime says the allegations are "speculative nonsense."

The U-T San Diego (http://bit.ly/1jeRqGd ) reports the suit was filed in 2011 and was unsealed Tuesday by a judge after the confidential time period lapsed.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles is investigating and told the judge it's not prepared to join the case yet.

The ex-executive at Alvarado Hospital accused Prime of overbilling Medicare at the facility and 14 other medical centers the hospital owns across the state.

