1 arrested for DUI at National City checkpoint - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

1 arrested for DUI at National City checkpoint

Posted: Updated:

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - One person was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving and 21 others were cited for no driver's license or for driving on a suspended license at a checkpoint that ended at 1 a.m. Saturday.

The checkpoint was conducted in the 2600 block of Highland Avenue, and started at 6 p.m. Friday.

A total of 543 of 1,260 vehicles that drove through the checkpoint were randomly screened. Thirteen vehicles were impounded.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.