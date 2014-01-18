1 arrested for DUI at National City checkpoint

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - One person was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving and 21 others were cited for no driver's license or for driving on a suspended license at a checkpoint that ended at 1 a.m. Saturday.

The checkpoint was conducted in the 2600 block of Highland Avenue, and started at 6 p.m. Friday.

A total of 543 of 1,260 vehicles that drove through the checkpoint were randomly screened. Thirteen vehicles were impounded.