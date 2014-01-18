Motorcyclist hurt in crash on Palomar Mountain

PALA (CNS) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Palomar Mountain and had to be lifeflighted to a hospital for treatment Saturday, a CHP dispatcher said.

The crash was at about 11:20 a.m. when the driver of a Yamaha motorcycle went down in the roadway on South Grade Road near State Route 79, the dispatcher said.

"He was lifeflighted to Palomar Medical Center," the dispatcher said.

No other information was immediately available.