Sheriff's Search and Rescue field training test

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - When someone needs rescuing the Sheriff's Search and Rescue team gets the call and they do it all for free.

Saturday, new volunteers and members took part in a qualifying hike, bike and ride in Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve.

This was no walk in the park.

Teams must complete an eight mile trek with 20 pound packs, plus water and they have to do it in three hours.

"It makes you feel good that they depend on you and other people depend on you and your community depends on you " Jim Carlock said.

The Sheriff's Search and Rescue is always looking for volunteers.