Crews fix water main break in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Full water service is back on after a water main break in a Southcrest neighborhood.

A 16-inch cast iron pipe ruptured around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South 45th Street.

Customers on surrounding blocks were also left high and dry.

Most of them had their water service restored by mid-morning, while others didn't get it back until about 4:30 p.m.

Utility crews expect to have the street repaired and the area cleaned up by 7 tonight.