Attempted kidnapping reported in Coronado

CORONADO (CNS) - Police were on the lookout Sunday for a man who made a failed attempt to lure an 8-year-old girl into his van as she rollerbladed on a Coronado roadway.
The girl told police that about 10:15 a.m. Saturday, the suspect drove the red van against traffic on Star Park Circle and pulled up alongside her, Coronado police spokeswoman Lea Corbin said.
He then got out of the van and ordered her to get in. The suspect yelled at the girl, but made no attempt to physically contact her, Corbin said.
The girl skated home and told her mother what had happened, Corbin said.
Police described the suspect as Hispanic and about 6 feet tall with a large build and a big belly. He was wearing a yellow t-shirt and blue jeans and had a tattoo of a dragon or a snake on his right arm.
He was driving a red van with a partial license plate of 773, and had a black and white dog inside, police said.
Corbin said officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the park around the time of the incident or may have saw the van leave the area. Anyone with information was asked to call (619) 522-7350.
