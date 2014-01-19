Annual MLK Parade held on the waterfront

SAN DIEGO (CNS/CBS 8) - San Diego is celebrating Martin Luther King Junior -- a day early with the 33rd annual parade along the waterfront.

The festivities to celebrate the slain civil rights leader kicked off at 2 p.m. at the County Administration Center at 1600 Pacific Highway.

The route ran along North Harbor Drive to G Street.

High school marching bands and drill teams, floats and community organizations like church groups, college fraternities and sororities and peace groups participated.

This parade is coordinated by the Zeta Sigma Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, the oldest black fraternity in the United States, founded in 1906 at Cornell University.