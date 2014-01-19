14 arrests after protest against So. Calif. police

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a 14th person following a protest against the acquittal of officers in the beating death of a homeless man.

The protest in the Orange County city of Fullerton turned violent when a few of the 200 participants attacked a television news camera operator Saturday afternoon.

Initially, one person was arrested for assault, two for vandalism and 10 for refusing to follow police orders to disperse.

Fullerton police Sgt. Jeff Stuart said Sunday a 14th protester was arrested later, after trying to steal from a nearby supermarket. More arrests are possible.

The protesters objected to a verdict earlier this month that absolved two Fullerton police officers in the 2011 death of Kelly Thomas, whom police had kneed and jolted with an electric stun gun.

