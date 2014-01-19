14 arrests after protest against So. Calif. police

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a 14th person following a protest against the acquittal of officers in the beating death of a homeless man.
The protest in the Orange County city of Fullerton turned violent when a few of the 200 participants attacked a television news camera operator Saturday afternoon.
Initially, one person was arrested for assault, two for vandalism and 10 for refusing to follow police orders to disperse.
Fullerton police Sgt. Jeff Stuart said Sunday a 14th protester was arrested later, after trying to steal from a nearby supermarket. More arrests are possible.
The protesters objected to a verdict earlier this month that absolved two Fullerton police officers in the 2011 death of Kelly Thomas, whom police had kneed and jolted with an electric stun gun.
Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Congress gave President Donald Trump the $1.6 billion he wanted this year for his proposed "big, beautiful" border wall with Mexico but the headline number masks what he didn't get on one of his signature campaign promises.
Thousands of people marched through downtown San Diego and other locations in the region as part of the nationwide "March for Our Lives."
All lanes reopened Sunday on eastbound Interstate 8 after a three-vehicle crash caused several lanes of the interstate to shut down, according to California Highway Patrol.
After two mistrials, a judge Friday dismissed felony DUI and hit-and-run charges against an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of causing a crash in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy returning home after a day at Disneyland with his family.
Students and community members in San Diego County plan to march for gun control this weekend as part of a nationwide "March for Our Lives."
A stabbing outside a Costco store in Carlsbad Friday left one person seriously injured and an acquaintance of the victim's in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.
Annual data from San Diego county medical services show an alarming number of local underage drinking deaths.