Protesters rally against Southwest & SeaWorld

Protesters rally against Southwest & SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Animal rights protesters rallied against SeaWorld Sunday at the Southwest Airlines terminal at Lindbergh Field.

The group is focusing on Southwest because of its partnership with SeaWorld.

Many of the airline's planes are painted with images of the park's marine mammals.

Sunday's demonstration is just the latest against SeaWorld following the release of the documentary Blackfish.

The film is critical of the park's treatment of Orcas.

 

