Burglary suspect arrested in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A 20-year-old man was behind bars Sunday for allegedly stealing firearms and other items from a Chula Vista home.

The series of events that led police to arrest Daniel Beahan began about 8:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Chula Vista police. That's when the owner of a home in the 1400 block of Nolan Avenue near Quail Place returned to his house and found someone had entered his home and took several items, including two rifles and two shotguns, officers said.

While the homeowner was speaking with responding officers, he found something that appeared to have been dropped or left behind by the suspect, police said.

Police said the investigation led them to two other addresses in Chula Vista -- one where they arrested Beahan and searched his vehicle, which allegedly turned up items from the earlier burglary, and another in the 300 block of Quail Place where the firearms were later found.

Police believe Beahan acted alone, and he was later booked into jail for suspicion of burglary, according to police and jail records.