Police investigating two attempted kidnappings

CORONADO (CBS 8) - Police in both San Diego and Coronado are looking into two separate attempted kidnapping reports. Both happened Saturday about 30 minutes apart.

The first was reported around 10:15 a.m. on the 1100 block of Star Park Circle on Coronado.

The second took place on the 2900 block of Franklin Avenue in Logan Heights.

No arrests have been made, which is why investigators need your help.

"It was pretty shocking. We live here in an area you would never expect this to happen," one resident told CBS News 8.

Residents in this Coronado neighborhood all shared that same reaction after learning a man tried to lure an 8-year-old girl into his van.

What's even more shocking -- it happened in a wide-open area frequented by adults and kids.

"Children come to play here, but usually younger ones will be with parents," another resident said.

Police say the kidnapping attempt was made at Star Park Circle at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

The girl told officers she was rollerblading by herself around the park when the man driving a red van the wrong way, pulled up next to her, got out and yelled at her to get in.

She was able to race home as the suspect drove away.

"It's always in the back of your mind -- you know that it happens -- but when someone told you it happened, it's sad," Claudia Silvestre said.

He's described as Hispanic, 6 feet, with a large build and a big belly. He had a tattoo of a dragon or snake on his right arm and was seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans. The partial plate on his red van read 773. There was also a black and white dog inside.

Then, 30 minutes later an 11-year-old girl was walking with her grandma on Franklin Street in Logan Heights when she claims a man tried to grab her.

"We can't trust nobody -- you know. It's scary. It's scary."

Flora Garcia lives on that street with her young son and didn't see anything suspicious.

But the victim told police the man appeared drunk and approached her on foot. He's described as white or Hispanic in his 30s, with a thin to medium build wearing an orange shirt.

The incidents don't appear to be connected.

Parents, meanwhile say it's yet another reminder of how crucial it is to always be aware.

"Since I hear that now -- yeah, I'm gonna keep an eye out on my son and other kids in here."

Police are still looking for witnesses. If you have any information about either attempt contact investigators.