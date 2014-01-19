Seahawks rally, beat 49ers 23-17 for NFC title

San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick fumbles as he is hit by Seattle Seahawks' Cliff Avril during the second half of the NFL football NFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson threw a 35-yard touchdown pass on fourth down and Seattle's top-ranked defense forced two late turnovers, lifting the Seahawks into their second Super Bowl with a 23-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship Sunday.

Seattle will meet Denver for the NFL title in two weeks in the New Jersey Meadowlands. It's the first trip to the big game for the Seahawks (15-3) since they lost to Pittsburgh after the 2005 season.

The conference champs had the best records in the league, the first time the top seeds have gotten to the Super Bowl since 2009.

San Francisco (14-5) led 17-13 when Wilson, given a free play as Aldon Smith jumped offside, hurled the ball to Jermaine Kearse, who made a leaping catch in the end zone.

Steven Hauschka then kicked his third field goal, and Seattle intercepted in the end zone on the 49ers' final possession.

__

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.