High surf advisory in effect until Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - High surf and strong rip currents will pose a threat to beach users in San Diego County both in and out of the water Monday, meteorologists said.

"A series of large long-period northwest swells generated by storms moving over the North-Central Pacific will bring high surf and strong rip currents to portions of the Orange and San Diego County coast though most of this week," according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a high surf advisory from 5 a.m. Monday to noon Wednesday, saying the first peak should arrive early Monday and a second swell will arrive late tonight and peak late Tuesday.

"A third and potentially larger swell is expected on Friday and Saturday, continuing the large surf and strong rip currents for Southern California beaches," the NWS advisory said.

The highest surf is expected on the county's west-facing beaches south of Del Mar, with mostly 5 to 7 feet surf likely Monday. The surf should increase to 6 to 8 feet with occasional sets to 10 feet late Tuesday afternoon, according to the weather service.

The agency said that by Wednesday morning, the surf will lower to around 5 to 7 feet and then to 3 to 6 feet by Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Even higher surf is expected Friday into Saturday as another large west-northwest swell moves in.

"High surf and strong rip currents will be dangerous for swimmers, especially those that are inexperienced," an NWS advisory said, noting large waves may also pose a threat to people standing on jetties, rocks or sea walls near the waters' edge.