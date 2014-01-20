Marine stabbed on base at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON (CBS 8 / CNS) - The Naval Criminal Investigative Service Monday investigated the weekend stabbing of a female Marine at Camp Pendleton.

The stabbing occurred Saturday morning at the North County base during an altercation between the victim and a fellow Marine, according to U.S. Marine Corps officials.

The victim, identified as Lance Corporal Emily Hammonds of Virginia Beach, was stabbed multiple times and flown to Scripps Mercy Hospital, Marine Corps Public Information Officer Lt. Savannah Moyer told reporters. She is listed in moderate condition.

As of this report, the military is not saying what led to the stabbing or if anyone is in custody.