State and county offices closed for MLK Day

Here at home -- San Diegans are giving back by doing their part.

Here at home -- San Diegans are giving back by doing their part.

News 8 and San Diegans celebrate ChangeMakers - Honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

News 8 and San Diegans celebrate ChangeMakers - Honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

In the city of San Diego, that includes administrative offices, libraries, recreation centers and pools.

However, Chollas Lake, the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitors Center and municipal golf courses will be open. Holiday rates and schedules will apply to the golf courses -- and events associated with the Farmers Insurance Open will begin at the Torrey Pines Golf Club.

The Miramar Landfill will maintain regular hours Monday, and trash service will not be delayed. But parking meters will not be enforced

County of San Diego offices will also be closed, as will community and teen centers in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley.

Most Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit System buses, trolleys and trains will operate on normal weekday schedules. The exceptions will be MTS bus rural routes 891 and 892, which will not run.