Wildfire in suburban LA 84 percent contained

Firefighter Jeff Newby watches a fire burn as he battles the Colby Fire on Friday, Jan. 17, 2014, near Azusa, Calif.

GLENDORA, Calif. (AP) — Crews continue to build containment lines around a wildfire near Los Angeles that destroyed several homes.

The U.S. Forest Service said Monday the fire in the San Gabriel Mountains is 84 percent contained, with full containment expected Wednesday.

The roughly 3-square-mile blaze destroyed six homes and 10 outbuildings after erupting Thursday in the Angeles National Forest. Flames spread quickly when Santa Ana winds hit a campfire that authorities said was recklessly set by three men.

Some 3,700 residents of Glendora and Azusa had to evacuate at the fire's peak.

Officials caution that bone-dry winter conditions remain a threat for the region.

